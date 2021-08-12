Boréas and Cirque to co-develop thin, low-power HD haptic module

Bromont, Québec-based Boréas Technologies, provider of ultra-low-power high definition (HD) piezo haptic semiconductors, and Cirque Corp., Salt Lake City, a global leader in touch-interface technologies, have announced plans to develop an HD haptic-touch trackpad module for the next generation of notebook PCs.

The new co-development partners will integrate their respective technologies to satisfy notebook PC makers’ rising demand for rich haptic touch experiences in novel industrial designs sporting smaller, slimmer form factors. Further details of the collaboration will be disclosed in the coming months.

“Since our introduction of the first trackpad for notebook computers, we’ve continued to advance touch user interfaces, and now count many of the world’s top PC OEMs as our loyal customers,” said Brian Monson, president, Cirque. “Our commitment to satisfying those customers caused us to search for a piezo chip company that’s expert in the electrical portion of haptics and force, and in the mechanical considerations of perfecting the ‘click.’ ticked all the boxes. They provide a fantastic solution for uniform force sensing and driving haptics, all in one piezo chip. Plus their chip meets our requirements for reliability, consistency, ultra-low-power and small size, making it the ideal solution for our next trackpad module.”

We’re thrilled to partner with them

“When notebook PC makers want the highest standards of performance and quality in their trackpads, they turn to Cirque for its exceptional touch user interface technology,” said Simon Chaput, founder and CEO, Boréas. “Cirque is equally committed to future innovation, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with them on a new notebook trackpad module that combines force sensing and HD haptic touch in a thin, light, low-power platform that helps streamline machine size and extends battery lifetimes. This mix of form and function is extremely desirable to manufacturers, who need to differentiate in every way possible to stay ahead of the competition.”