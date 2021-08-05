Bittele offers free passive parts for online turnkey pcb orders

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based turn-key printed circuit board (pcb) manufacturer specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume assembly, announced it is now offering free passive parts in its online ordering system. Any passive part on a turnkey order’s bill of materials (BOM) with a direct match to a part number in Bittele’s inventory will be automatically provided to a customer, free of charge.

“Not only do you benefit from a lower BOM cost, our free passive parts offer also helps to reduce the lead time of your order since the parts are already at our production facility, says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics.

Using Bittele’s parts database when you create your BOM is the best way to ensure your order uses as many free parts as possible. However, even if your BOM doesn’t contain part numbers from Bittele’s parts library, you may still take advantage of the free passive parts offer using the View Alternates function of the online ordering system. “If a suitable substitution is found in Bittele’s inventory, we will provide the part for free,” added Mr. Yang.