AIM Solder marks 85th anniversary

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials is celebrating its 85th anniversary. Founded by Peter Black, AIM’s humble beginnings started in 1936 as a scrap metal recycling company located in Montreal, and remains privately held by the Black family today. What started as a small, family-owned operation has evolved into a world-leading, multi-faceted manufacturing company of virgin-grade materials for the electronics industry, with production facilities located throughout the world.

In an extremely competitive market, AIM recognizes that today’s electronics manufacturers require suppliers that can provide them with solutions to the increasing demands of the electronics industry. The company sets itself apart with the exceptional technical support it provides to its clients. AIM’s dedicated team of engineering professionals is committed to providing top-notch solutions to the challenges its partners may face.

AIM’s innovative research and development team is strongly committed to product and process improvement. The company invests a significant portion of its annual revenues in research and development, ensuring its position as an industry leader.

“We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our team members and the customer-centric culture that exists throughout our entire organization,” said AIM’s President, Ricky Black. “AIM will maintain the character of a family-owned company and continue to provide unmatched value to our clients by offering a combination of world-class products and unparalleled support wherever they may operate.”