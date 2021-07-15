Electronic Products & Technology

Weidmüller acquires interconnect firm Emphatec

Markham-based Emphatec specializes in engineering customized connectivity solutions

Detmold, Germany-based electronics specialist Weidmüller Group continues its growth strategy in the areas of process automation connectivity, communication and digitalization, with its recent acquisition of Markham Ontario-based Emphatec Inc.

Weidmüller and Emphatec have had an extensive collaboration over decades. To solidify the relationship and further reinforce Weidmüller’s organizational focus on the process industry, Weidmüller now extends its portfolio, especially when it comes to PLC migration and C1D2 (Class 1 Division 2) solutions. Emphatec specializes in engineering customized connectivity solutions for the process industry, including hazardous areas.

Emphatec Inc. is a solutions based engineering company that specializes in custom and application specific needs.

Emphatec, which specialized in the engineering of customized connectivity solutions for the process industry, will now operate under the name Klippon Engineering Canada, and continue to offer engineering and service expertise.

Klippon Engineering was established by Weidmüller in 2021 and is responsible for a worldwide network of engineering and service expertise for the process industry. With its own sales team, application experts, affiliated production and assembly sites, product and application-specific solutions will be developed, certified and implemented in the future.

