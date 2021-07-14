Ultra Librarian Partners with Vishay

Cloud-based CAD library provider Ultra Librarian has announced its partnership with Vishay Intertechnology Inc. to provide free symbols, footprints, and 3D models for download from ultralibrarian.com in more than 30 CAD formats.

“Ultra Librarian users can now download new, up-to-date Vishay components,” said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA. “And because of our partnership, the Vishay catalog now available for download on Ultra Librarian will continue to grow. Ultra Librarian users can even request Vishay models that aren’t currently available, and they will be created within two business days.”

The Ultra Librarian models are built to globally recognized industry standards and go through a rigorous verification process prior to being uploaded into the library. Design engineers can depend on the quality of the Ultra Librarian models, as well as save a tremendous amount of time, because the manual creation of the symbols, footprints, and 3D models has been eliminated. This is especially important for smaller engineering and prototyping teams in larger organizations that need to be able to realize designs and concepts quickly. The Vishay library of components in Ultra Librarian will continue to expand throughout 2021.

Advertisement

“This partnership with Ultra Librarian will enable our customers to take full advantage of this valuable resource to accelerate design creation,” added Joel Smejkal, executive vice president of business development at Vishay. “Providing easy access and the breadth of formats will help designers speed their path to production with Vishay components.”