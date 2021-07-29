Tesla gears up for India

American electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company Tesla’s plans to make India its next destination to set up a Gigafactory and launch EVs such as Model 3 may well become true. In a first, the company listed a ‘payroll specialist’ job that refers ‘India’ as one of its regions, alongside the US, Canada, Mexico, where it runs over 45,000 employees. The company’s reference to payroll for India indicates plans for possibly more hires and setting up charging infrastructure, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

“After confirming Indian entry, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited was incorporated in January 2021 in Bengaluru with key senior-level personnel heading the company,” says Ajay Thalluri, susiness fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. “However, in June 2021, the company listed ‘Payroll Specialist’ role for its office located in Utah, the US that refers to India, the first since registering the company in India.”

While Tesla is yet to make announcements on its plans for India, the company posted ‘APAC Charging Policy Lead’ role to support the supercharger and wall connector deployment teams. The company looks to streamline and accelerate the development of charging stations and enter new markets.

Tesla looks to engage with all levels of government and stakeholders to communicate its EV charging policy and transition to EVs and sustainable energy. The company is also looking to create new commercial charging programs and services in China, EMEA, and APAC region, ‘Growth Product Manager, Commercial Charging’ role shows.

“Tesla’s hiring in India will depend on the company’s timing on the introduction of its EVs and creation of sales network. The company is in discussions with state governments, including Gujarat that offered land to set-up factory. Additionally, media reports are doing rounds about Tesla Model 3 being tested in Pune, Maharashtra ahead of its launch and it could be about time that the company could make pronounced job postings in the coming months,” Thalluri concludes.