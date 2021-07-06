Teledyne completes acquisition of FLIR

Teledyne Technologies Inc., a leading provider of digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, has successfully completion its acquisition of FLIR Systems Inc. At each of the respective company’s special meeting of stockholders held on May 13, 2021, the stockholders approved and adopted merger proposals related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated January 4, 2021. FLIR will now be included in Teledyne’s Digital Imaging segment and operate under the name Teledyne FLIR.

Teledyne expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction costs and purchase price accounting, and accretive to GAAP earnings in the first full calendar year following the acquisition.

Simultaneously, Teledyne announced the following executive promotions, effective immediately. Edwin Roks, current vice president of Teledyne and president of Teledyne’s Digital Imaging Segment, is now executive vice president of Teledyne. Edwin will continue to serve as President of Teledyne’s Digital Imaging Segment, which now includes Teledyne FLIR. In addition, Todd Booth is promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer for the acquired Teledyne FLIR group of businesses.

“We appreciate the support from our stockholders, and I am delighted to welcome FLIR to the Teledyne family,” said Robert Mehrabian, executive chairman of Teledyne. “As a combined company, Teledyne FLIR will uniquely provide a full spectrum of imaging technologies and products spanning X-ray through infrared and from components to complete imaging systems. Teledyne FLIR will also provide a complete range of unmanned systems and imaging payload across all domains ranging from deep sea to deep space. Finally, I want to congratulate Edwin and Todd, whose promotions are very well deserved.”