Nextiles launches software dev kit

Nextiles, a textiles manufacturing start-up that blends traditional sewing techniques with printed circuit boards to create smart fabric, has unveiled a newly designed software development kit (SDK) that will enable any existing application to access Nextiles’ software platform and leverage its novel human movement analytics to build custom algorithms and partner-specific metrics. Through its patent-protected manufacturing process, Nextiles’ smart fabrics allow for complete bio-mechanic and biometric sensing. Industries such as sleep, sports and performance, and fitness are now able to partner with Nextiles to capture human movement data seamlessly via Bluetooth, and create proprietary machine learning algorithms to augment their own existing platforms.

Nextiles has developed smart thread technology to capture biometric and biomechanical data through flexible material and helps its partners build custom backends, which produce novel insights from manufactured soft goods. The fabric is made by blending metallic fibers with traditional fabrics, such as nylon or spandex, to produce pressure, bend, and stretch sensors embedded within garments.

To be released, Nextiles is also creating biometric fabric sensors for heart-rate monitoring and chemical analysis such as sweat. When combined with traditional sensors such as accelerometers and other Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Nextiles is able to create a holistic, novel data picture for clients spanning an array of industries.

“Instead of taking a one-app fits all approach, Nextiles is focused on building the most comprehensive data capture platform for human movement,” said George Sun, Founder and CEO of Nextiles. “To do that, we needed to build this SDK, enabling software developers from any company to access our platform through industry-standard APIs. We’ve spent years optimizing the material science to build our soft goods offering through our patent-protected sewing technology; now, any software developer will be able to access our data analytics with this SDK.”

Once the SDK is integrated into a partner’s app, companies will be able to deploy Nextiles sensors specific to their customers’ needs and in a variety of use cases. By capturing these novel datasets, partners of Nextiles are able to build proprietary algorithms for each use case and personalize insights through machine learning. From biomechanics in sports, to biometrics such EMG sensing and heart rate, Nextiles has developed a modular platform and can plug into any existing backend with this newly launched SDK.