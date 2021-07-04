Mouser marks 1M ECAD customer downloads

Engineering customers of component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. have collectively downloaded more than 1-million models using the ECAD resource on mouser.com. Almost 100,000 unique users in 181 countries have downloaded ECAD models from Mouser since the global distributor launched the ECAD site.

Developed together with SamacSys, a global leader in electronic component library solutions, Mouser’s ECAD site provides a suite of free solutions for engineers, including 3D models, pcb footprints, and schematic symbols for more than 1.1 million components.

“Mouser endeavors to serve our engineering customers with the tools, resources, products and services that help them speed time to market, and these DesignSense ECAD models are integral to expediting the design process,” said Hayne Shumate, Mouser Electronics’ senior VP of E-Business. “We are very excited to reach this important milestone, which is a true testament to the hard work and ingenuity of the many people involved in the ECAD model process. It’s great to see the success demonstrated here.”

“Being Mouser’s ECAD Model partner is a real honor. Mouser’s success and focus on helping the engineering community aligns perfectly with our values at SamacSys, which is now part of Supplyframe,” said Alex MacDougall, Vice President of DesignSense & Innovation at Supplyframe. “Passing 1 million downloads validates that engineers continue to find the ECAD Models important in bringing their ideas and products to life. We remain committed to this journey, and we look forward to reaching 2 million downloads together.”

The ECAD solution from Mouser and SamacSys simplifies a challenging process for designers by providing a free, easy-to-access library of models. Offering seamless integration into existing pcb design tools, the ECAD resource minimizies roadblocks and speeds time to market for engineers. In the 18 months since the solution was launched, tens of thousands of Mouser customers around the world have relied on the comprehensive library to support their designs and innovations.