Mouser explores the power behind AI at the Edge

Mouser Electronics Inc. has released its third installment of the 2021 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program. The series’ third installment dives deep into artificial intelligence (AI), through an engaging collection of video, long-form articles, blog and infographic content.

Embedded electronics systems have continued to evolve alongside the development of machine-learning algorithms. Their union is giving rise to the concept of edge computing. As IoT developers tackle emerging IoT requirements, edge devices will play a central role in addressing the many challenges that lie ahead in large-scale IoT systems, including the necessary security requirements to protect private information.

“As AI impacts more and more aspects of our lives, people want to understand the many facets and potential of this new machine intelligence,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “The series will explore the true definition of AI and what the future may hold in terms of applications, issues, benefits and risks. We hope the series will inform and enlighten.”

The 2021 EIT series will also include four byte-sized videos, Then, Now and Next, in addition to articles, blogs, infographics and other content with discussions led by Mouser thought leaders and other experts. Future tech topics following artificial intelligence will delve deeper into connected cars and industrial automation and review new product technologies like sensors and RF and wireless. The program spotlights various new product developments and unveils the technical developments required to stay up to date with new trends in the marketplace.

Advertisement

The third episode of the series is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners Advantech, Intel, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Micron, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity and Xilinx.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.