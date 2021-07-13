Heilind Electronics partners with Trafag

Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Trafag, a global leader in the design and manufacture of harsh environment pressure sensors and transmitters, temperature sensors and SF6 gas density sensors.

A key component of the new offering is Trafag’s pressure transmitters. These solutions are available in many designs to suit unique pressure and electrical connection requirements, measuring procedures, electrical output signals and certifications (CE, EX, rail and ship). The transmitters are precision-engineered to provide long-term stability, vibration resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, shock resistance and temperature insensitivity.

Also included in Heilind’s Trafag offering are pressure switches and pressostats, thermostats and temperature transmitters, and SF6 gas density monitors and sensors. These products are environmentally friendly and ideal for monitoring the pressure and temperature of fuel in large combustion engines.

Trafag’s solutions span a variety of industries, including test benching, hydraulics, engine manufacturing, shipbuilding, railway, OEM machinery, water, gas and oil.