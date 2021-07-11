Firms collaborate to advance prototyping, sharing 3D-electronic printing designs

Nano Dimension Ltd., providers of additively manufactured electronics (AME) and 3D-printed electronics, have formed a partnership with HENSOLDT AG, a global high-tech pioneer and market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions. The recently formed joint venture entity is named J.A.M.E.S GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources).

Nano Dimension is a leading manufacturer of intelligent machines which 3D-print Additively Manufactured Electronics. HENSOLDT has been using Nano Dimension’s DragonFly PRO and LDM 3D-AME printer technology since 2018, to fabricate many innovative ‘first-of’ designs, as 3D-printed circuit boards. AME is a highly agile and customized method for development, prototyping and fabrication of electronic circuits, which results in a significant reduction of time and cost in the time-to-market process. In addition, AME delivers a verified design before production begins, resulting in a higher quality product.

By formalizing their cooperation and co-investing approximately $6M in the new joint venture entity, J.A.M.E.S, HENSOLDT is strengthening its commitment to developing the most advanced technology in 3D printing. The joint venture is led by HENSOLDT Ventures, an independent unit within HENSOLDT, which implements and brings to market new technologies and business models for the HENSOLDT Group.

Printed Electronics (PE) & Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)

Based in Taufkirchen, Germany, J.A.M.E.S. will combine the strengths of both companies and further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components. The main objective of J.A.M.E.S is the development of an electronic designer’s community that will exchange designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials for Printed Electronics (PE) and Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). By connecting the complete value chain of all designers and users-of-designs across corporate and geographical borders, J.A.M.E.S will allow members of its community to develop, prototype, market, and trade AME and PE designs, proof of concepts, and products.

Beyond its ‘cloud presence’, J.A.M.E.S will house an operating fabrication laboratory that will be used for experimentation and support for designs and technologies coming the J.A.M.E.S community. This will make J.A.M.E.S capable of not only being a community for ideation, but a platform to provide prototyping services and AME applications for industry users and its community of members.