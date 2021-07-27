FedDev Ontario supports innovation hub in Owen Sound

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) announced an $845,000-non-repayable FedDev Ontario contribution for Grey County, in partnership with Catapult Grey Bruce, to enhance service offering and business programming at the Sydenham Campus Regional Skills Training, Trades and Innovation Centre in Owen Sound. This investment will support 75 businesses, produce 10 new products and services, create 50 new jobs and will leverage an additional $1.8 million in private investment for the region.

Through this project, Grey County will establish a maker space and device lab at the Sydenham Campus Regional Skills Training, Trades and Innovation Centre, with 3D printers and prototyping equipment to support SMEs to develop STEM skills, integrate new technologies, and commercialize their products. The investment will also support two new programming streams: acceleration programming for established companies; and incubation programming for newer businesses, benefitting from access to the maker space.

Also advance diversity & inclusion goals in this rural setting

“Creating fabrication and maker space labs allows the Sydenham Campus and Catapult to offer entrepreneurs a place to protype and experiment, as well as offer training on leading-edge technology. We are delighted the federal government recognizes the importance of rural entrepreneurs in the region,” says Selwyn Hicks, warden, Grey County.

The Sydenham Campus Regional Skills Training, Trades and Innovation Centre is also home to not-for-profit business accelerator Catapult Grey Bruce. FedDev Ontario’s investment will allow Catapult Grey Bruce to offer tailored business support to help the growth and success of entrepreneurs across Grey County and neighbouring rural communities. The partnerships established through the project will also advance diversity and inclusion goals in this rural setting, including through a focus on connecting youth, newcomers to Canada and nearby First Nations with entrepreneurship opportunities.