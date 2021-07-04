eBook focused on harsh environments

Mouser Electronics Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, announces a new eBook in collaboration with TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. In Proven in the Harshest Environments, subject matter experts from Mouser and TE offer in-depth articles on how TE’s broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home.

Today’s design considerations require more than simple improvements, involving enhanced productivity, safety, and profitability through optimization of designs — including understanding the environmental conditions surrounding the designs. Harsh environmental conditions can include exposure to extreme temperatures, temperature cycling, ingress of liquids or particulates, electrostatic discharge (ESD), electromagnetic interference (EMI), vibrations, and physical impact.

The Proven in the Harshest Environments eBook explores some of the key connector and sensor technologies required for operating in harsh conditions, including articles on robust connectors for factory floors, heavy-duty vehicles, offshore wind farms and drilling operations, plus protected sensors in smart devices designed for underwater use.

The new eBook also gives readers a wealth of product information, including convenient links and ordering information to TE products, such as HTU31 surface mount relative humidity sensors, which are among the smallest and most accurate humidity sensors on the market. The sensors deliver fast response times, precision measurement, and low hysteresis, even when exposed to extreme temperature and humidity environments. TE’s Power Versa-Lock 5.0 rectangular power connectors offer a flexible power solution that provides a current rating of up to 15A. The series includes a tab-and-receptacle contact design with four points of contact for higher reliability, as well as an optional IP67-rated perimeter interface and gang seals to offer waterproofing capabilities.