Digi-Key signs gloal disty deal with SensiML

SensiML Corp., a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics. Through the agreement, Digi-Key now offers the Basic Edition of SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit globally for customers who need a complete development workflow for data collection, labeling, model generation, and test/validation of embedded AI.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit Basic Edition enables developers to build AI-based sensor applications in three easy steps corresponding to each of the tool suite applications: Data Capture Lab, Analytics Studio and TestApp. This value-priced tier of service empowers small and mid-tier innovators with an extremely affordable alternative to costly manual coding methods for devising, optimizing, and testing signal processing and classification algorithms. Through automation of data science, SensiML accelerates this process to mere hours of AutoML code generation, providing a rapid means to showcase and commercialize novel solutions for wearables, smarthome IoT products, and other similar projects.

“Our SensiML Analytics Toolkit is offered as a quarterly SaaS plan with service levels that fit the needs of developers,” said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. “Having Digi-Key as a distributor enables us to drive growth and reach many new customers, and we look forward to a successful relationship between our companies.”