Deeplite adds to board of directors

Deeplite, a Montreal-based provider of AI software, has announced the addition of Arun Oberoi to its board of directors. Oberoi is formerly the executive vice president of global sales and services at Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open-source software solutions.

“We’re thrilled to have Arun join our board as Deeplite continues to grow and fulfill our mission of enabling AI for everyday life,” said Nick Romano, co-founder and CEO of Deeplite. “Arun brings a strong track record of success in commercializing software platforms, along with vast knowledge and experience with open-source software for enterprise. His skills will help us expand the reach of our Neutrino AI software and maintain Deeplite as a leader in edge AI.”

At Red Hat, Oberoi has played a critical leadership role in the company’s market-leading journey, through its landmark acquisition by IBM and continued strong growth. Together with a high performing team, they have led the transformation of the company’s global go-to-market approach and technology adoption service offerings, mapped to its richly expanding open hybrid cloud software portfolio along with the value multiplier of a rich partner eco-system.

Several executive leadership roles

Prior to Red Hat he has led and repeatedly built high growth businesses in the information technology sector spanning a diverse range of companies, from start-ups, to mid-sized and Fortune 100 enterprise. He was CEO at Viridity software, acquired by Schneider Electric, and CEO of Aveksa, acquired by RSA/EMC. Oberoi has led global go-to-market and services organizations on multiple occasions in his career including as EVP, global sales and services at Micromuse, acquired by IBM. At Hewlett Packard (HP) he held several executive leadership roles including VP & GM of worldwide software sales and marketing. He also led HP’s top 100 Global Accounts and Industries, Sales and Marketing. Arun has a bachelor’s from Dehi University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

“Deeplite is providing a ground-breaking solution that will transform the AI industry and make deep learning models more accessible for companies who want to fully leverage the technology across their operations,” Oberoi said. “There is a tremendous opportunity to move the AI industry forward through software solutions that extend deep neural networks to edge devices with limited hardware resources, without impacting their accuracy.”

This appointment comes as Deeplite continues to expand and make deep neural networks faster, smaller and more energy-efficient, from cloud to edge computing. Recently, the company made two major announcements: that it raised $6 million Series Seed to enable AI for everyday life, and its free Community Version of its Neutrino software for optimized deep learning applications at the network edge.