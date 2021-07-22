Calgary Innovation Hub seeks to expand tech roles in high-demand areas

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced its plans to create 300 technology roles at a new Calgary Innovation Hub scheduled to launch this September. The Hub will help grow the city’s tech ecosystem with meaningful tech jobs in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, data engineering, full stack agile software delivery, site reliability engineering, machine learning and data analytics, among other skills.

“We see tremendous opportunities ahead in Alberta, as we expand our technology capabilities and presence in this space,” says Jeff Boyd, Regional President, Alberta and Territories, RBC. “We look forward to actively supporting all parts of our diversified economy as the Province prepares for and navigates the economic and industry transitions that have already begun.”

Alberta’s Recovery Plan

“Diversifying our economy through technology and innovation is a key part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan. I’m delighted to see RBC expand their footprint in Alberta with this investment in our booming technology sector,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. “With a vibrant innovation ecosystem, access to top talent and a low cost of living, Alberta is poised to be a leader in this job-creating sector for years to come.”

RBC plans to welcome 300 tech employees over the next three years to its new Calgary Innovation Hub, who will join its global Technology & Operations team and contribute to the organization’s strategy to create more value through technology and build an innovation ecosystem that empowers clients, advances businesses and supports communities. They will join the approximately 1,500 RBC employees in Calgary and more than 4,000 in Alberta who currently support its Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Personal and Commercial Banking businesses.

Calgary’s growing tech community

“As a top employer of choice for technologists, RBC is committed to developing tech talent in Alberta and leveraging new and existing relationships with our partners in the province,” says Jules Andrew, senior VP, RBC Technology & Operations. “We’re excited to be a part of Calgary’s growing tech community and to provide valuable tech careers with opportunities for growth and professional development.”

“We truly look forward to supporting RBC’s expansion in Alberta and for the technology they will develop and advance,” says Greg Baker, Interim CEO and VP International Markets of Invest Alberta. “RBC’s new Calgary Innovation Hub will benefit from Alberta’s thriving tech sector and innovation ecosystem, all in a spot where you will find some of the world’s brightest minds and a high quality of living.”

“We are thrilled about RBC’s decision to establish an Innovation Hub for financial technologists, reinforcing Calgary’s role in the global finance industry. The investment is a demonstration of Calgary’s strengths in areas such as data sciences and software design as well as Calgary’s overall strength as a tech and innovation centre, and we look forward to being a trusted partner to RBC as they enter the technology ecosystem in Calgary,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.