World-class tech database launches in Alberta

Three leading organizations in Alberta’s technology industry announced that the province will be the first location in North America to join a vast network of startup ecosystems with the new Start Alberta database, powered by Dealroom.

Initiated by the A100, Alberta Enterprise Corporation (AEC) and the Venture Capital Association of Alberta (VCAA) and in collaboration with a wide group of community partners, the new open-access database provides real-time data for founders, investors, corporates and government stakeholders, cataloguing the collective regional tech ecosystem from funding, work spaces and job listings, to accelerators, spinouts and exits.

Comprehensive database on startups

“The importance of tech startups to the Alberta economy has never been more acute,” says Tamara Woolgar, Executive Director, the A100. “Start Alberta data will provide an understanding of the sector at a macro level, empowering stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make fact-based decisions towards achieving sustainable growth and job creation.”

As the most comprehensive database on startups and funding in the province, Start Alberta provides insights on the health of the regional innovation economy while showcasing the Alberta startup ecosystem to the world.

Startup, early stage and growth company ecosystems

“AEC has driven forward this initiative because we see it as foundational in helping Alberta companies connect with both investors and ecosystem support, while gaining critical visibility to a global investor network,” says Christiana Manzocco, Director of Industry Development, AEC, and Interim Lead, Start Alberta.

Start Alberta has partnered with Amsterdam-based Dealroom.co, the foremost digital SaaS data provider on startup, early stage and growth company ecosystems around the globe. Dealroom serves some of the world’s most prominent venture capital funds and corporations including Sequoia Capital, Accel, Google and Microsoft, and currently manages more than 40 white label solutions for global ecosystems, providing research, data curation and AI analytics support.

More than 2,100 startups

“As our first dedicated startup database in North America, we’re excited to be partnering with Start Alberta to bring real-time data and insights, and the highest level of transparency yet to the Alberta startup and venture capital ecosystem,” says Yoram Wijngaarde, CEO & Founder of Dealroom.co. “With more than 2,100 startups on the Start Alberta platform employing more than 18,000 people, startups are an important economic and job growth engine in the region and continue to attract record levels of investment.”

Start Alberta data partnerships with Dealroom, Crunchbase, and Pitchbook amplify awareness of Alberta’s tech scene to collectively reach more than 60 million people, including some of the most influential global corporations and investors in the world.

Alberta’s tech industry

“The launch of this platform in Alberta is a first in North America and shows how our thriving tech sector is positioned to be a leading player globally,” says Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “Alberta’s tech sector is setting new records and this platform will help showcase our companies to even more global corporations and investors. I look forward to seeing how this platform will benefit our growing tech sector.”

Major players in Alberta’s tech industry are putting their support behind the Start Alberta database, including the SAIT School for Advanced Digital Technology (SADT) and ATB Financial. A core group of ecosystem organizations across the province are also backing the Start Alberta initiative, including Calgary Economic Development (CED), Platform Calgary, Innovate Edmonton, Edmonton Global, Health City, and the Edmonton Screen Industries Office (ESIO).

“This database is a critical tool to help our VCAA members and prospective investors discover investment opportunities in the province,” says Andrea Drager, VCAA Chair and Partner, Azure Capital Partners. “We are thrilled that this world-class platform is launching in Alberta.”