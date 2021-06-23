Webinar to look at wearables

From smart watches to biomedical connectors and power modules, wearable technologies are fast becoming commonplace in our everyday lives. The emergence of this electronic design sector speaks for itself, as consumers continue to gain trust in having their bodies live in harmony with electronics.

EP&T Magazine will present a FREE webinar on wearable technologies this Thursday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. EDT, featuring a panel of industry representatives. Hosted and moderated by EP&T editor Stephen Law, the panel will be comprised of a blend of members of Canada’s electronics ecosystem, including a wearables OEM, a design house and two product suppliers. The panel includes Diego Lai, CEO of Laipac Technologies, Kevin Bailey, CEO of Design 1st, Mehul Udani with Murata Americas, and Duane Booth of Fischer Connectors.

Discuss current trends

The panel will discuss some of the current trends in this broad category, including how Covid-19 has impacted the growth in wearable healthcare devices, along with supply chain shortages of components and valuable materials. From an engineering perspective, the panel will also share their thoughts on how wearable designs have forced smaller form factors, and driven the use of sensors and modules.

Advertisment

“The goal of this event will be to provide an open conversation about wearables that is relevant to the Canadian electronics design ecosystem,” says Stephen Law, editor of EP&T Magazine. “We are happy to present a panel that provides varying perspectives on the subject.”

The 45-minute panel discussion will be followed by a 10-minute Q&A session from the listening audience Be sure to register for the free event here.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/143509769629792527