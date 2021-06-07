Video series highlights manufacturing market trends

Annex Business Media’s manufacturing network has launched its one-of-a-kind video portal — Demo Days.

The Demo Days site hosts a variety of educational, engaging videos for manufacturing decision makers to gain valuable insight into the marketplace, as well as keep up with new market trends. The Demo Days site provides its audience with up-to-date, engaging videos to help manufacturing leaders stay in-the-know.

There is also an opportunity for our Editor to do a 10-minute Q&A style video interview with you on the latest trending topic, new technology trends, or your product applications, which will not only increase your exposure, but give you the opportunity to share your expert vision with our audience.

Advertisment

With the release of a plethora of innovative technologies and thought-provoking manufacturing tools, Demo Days has become the ‘one-stop shop’ learning experience that will allow business and manufacturing leaders to take advantage of the available products and tools to share their expert knowledge with the public. Manufacturers on the new site each have a dedicated profile page to showcase their videos in one place, so business leaders can easily peruse what is relevant to them.

Demo Days is promoted through Annex Business Media’s manufacturing network of 17 leading manufacturing brands, which includes Manufacturing Automation, Canadian Plastics and PLANT.