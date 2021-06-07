New recruiting network exclusive to manufacturing sector

A new recruiting network has been launched targeted specifically at Canada’s diverse manufacturing sector. ManufacturingJobsite.ca has been launched by business media leader Annex Business Media, publishers of Manufacturing Automation, along with 19 other leading manufacturing media brands. Annex partnered with recruiting professionals NetHire, experts in online recruiting and candidate management, to launch and run the site.

The service and career opportunities are being promoted across all 20 of Annex’s manufacturing media brands, in print, web, email, and social, including:

Design Engineering

Frasers

Canadian Plant

Electronic Products & Technology (EP&T)

Machinery & Equipment MRO

Energy Manager

Pulp & Paper Canada

Canadian Packaging

Canadian Plastics

PrintAction

Process West

Glass Canada

Emballages – Les Nouvelles

Canadian Manufacturing (CMO)

Industrial Process Products & Technology (IPPT)

Fenestration Review

Genie de Conception

Machines et Equipements MFO

Food in Canada

Manufacturing Automation

That offers a combined reach to a very specialized and targeted audience, including 185,000+ qualified monthly website visitors; 135,000+ industry emails using Canada’s largest CASL-compliant list; social media promotion across all brands and all networks. In addition, the service and its jobs will be promoted via NetHire’s network of specialized job boards.

“The partnership leans on the strengths of both companies,” explains Annex COO Scott Jamieson. “Annex brings exclusive and unparalleled reach into almost every corner of Canada’s massive manufacturing sector through our omni-channel brand networks. NetHire brings decades of experience in launching and optimizing industry-specific job boards and networks, including their state-of-the-art Candidate Management System (CMS) and ability to tie into larger recruiters’ efforts directly. We’re very excited about this network’s ability to help our audiences simplify their recruiting challenges.”

For employers, the new concept offers a number of benefits:

One of the largest groups of qualified job seekers for this industry.

Best technology provided with an advanced Candidate Management System (CMS) that gives provides professional-level recruiter tools to qualify, screen and interview candidates in a fraction of the time.

Post jobs online via the self-serve portal or have one an account managers assist you.

Open jobs get maximum exposure on 100s of job boards, social media and top of search engine results.

More qualified candidates — The people you want to hire.

Managed job postings — The job postings are NOT post it and forget it, like most job boards. Postings are managed by Job Posting Managers that work each posting to get the maximum number of qualified applicants.

For job seekers, there are also advantages over using generic job boards, including:

Jobs and career opportunities from companies in your industry you want to be working for.

Fast-apply from any device with no account creation, usernames or passwords.

Job email alerts, so you know about every job opening in your field.

The portal is backed by Annex Business Media, a third-party CASL certified company – who will not sell your information, so no spam.

Jobs closer to where you live get priority in searches and job delivery. You set the limits.

One of the largest sources of real open jobs in your industry.

Initially launched in English, the site will be bilingual by the end of June. Find out more about the markets and volume packages at www.manufacturingjobsite.ca.