Microart Services, Berlin KraftWorks to host webinar

Microart Services, a Markham ON-based electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has joined forces with Berlin KraftWorks Inc. (BKW), a Kitchener ON-based design house, to host a webinar that aims to provide advice and to help electronic and tech innovators get ready for manufacturing and scale.

Recognizing the challenges faced by innovators when going from their eureka moment to the commercialisation of that product, both hosting firms will set out to provide a “creative genius” with support through every aspect of design, engineering, DfM (design for manufacture), supply chain planning and much more.

“There was a meeting of minds with Microart Services, recognizing that while there is support for new tech, there is a lack of resources and preparedness for physical manufacturing,” says Matt Weller, co-founder and leader of supply chain and operations at Berlin KraftWorks, specializes in transforming ideas into finalized products, to bridge the gap between ideation and volume commercial production. “We both see a real need for hands-on assistance, teaching, and a systems approach that aligns engineering and supply chain from innovation through to production.”

Microart CEO, Mark Wood added: “Working with Berlin KraftWorks and their customers allows us to get manufacturing practices and supply chain strategy baked in at the design stage. The two teams bring immense experience in engineering, design, supply chain design and much more to deliver innovative products to their end user markets with the minimum pain, minimum risk and maximum value.”

Advertisment

The webinar is scheduled for June 29th at 3pm EDT. Matt Weller and Peter Heuss of Berlin KraftWorks along with Mark Wood of Microart Services will be providing advice and answering questions from the audience in an online and on-demand event hosted and moderated by Forbes and Entrepreneur journalist, Philip Stoten.

Click here to register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PpChLY-kSpmRtBE5TJOeDQ