Keysight launches B2B eCommerce site

Keysight Technologies Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has expanded its B2B eCommerce site in the Americas to include customers in 26 EU countries* and the UK to simplify the buying process for many of Keysight’s most popular solutions.

The test and measurement market is rapidly moving towards digital, online purchasing for fast and easy procurement of hardware and software solutions. According to McKinsey and Company, more than three quarters of buyers and sellers say they now prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions—a sentiment that has steadily intensified even after lockdowns have ended. Keysight is committed to providing its customers access to the channel of their choice.

Keysight’s new eCommerce site offers customers in the Americas and in 26 EU countries* and the UK the ability to easily and quickly purchase Keysight solutions, including the company’s newest innovations, access to technical expertise (in Europe), free two-day delivery on many products, as well as regular promotions.

“Keysight’s goal is to create an integrated multi-channel transactional ecosystem that offers customers an effortless purchasing experience via coexistence of eCommerce and distribution,” stated Kari Fauber, senior director of Global Partners and eCommerce at Keysight Technologies.