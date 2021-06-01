Hitachi to establish US-based facility

Hitachi High-Tech Corp. and Hitachi High-Tech Group, Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc., recently announced its plans to establish Hitachi’s Center of Excellence near Portland, a new centralized facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Tokyo Japan headquartered firm is consolidating its semiconductor technology development facilities into this US facility. With this new location, Hitachi will partner with its customers in the semiconductor industry to jointly create new Lumada solutions that aim to improve customer value by utilizing the firm’s advanced digital technology. The goal is to support its customers utilizing Hitachi’s technology innovations, contribute to solving customer’s technology challenges, and partner on management-related challenges.

Hitachi High-Tech America originally established the Process Engineering Center in Hillsboro, Oregon in 2014. This overseas facility has been supporting R&D and production projects for our US-based customers in the semiconductor etch field. In order to add to those efforts in the US, the facility seeks to accelerate the implementation of collaborative programs to shorten development turnaround time and improve productivity and yield during each semiconductor manufacturing phase.

Scheduled to be completed in August 2022, the facility will provide a collaboration area where we can work closely with customers to jointly create solutions.