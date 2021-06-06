Heilind signs deal with Crocus

Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components worldwide, recently signed a distribution agreement with Crocus, supplier of magnetic sensors for the industrial, consumer electronics and IoT markets.

Crocus sensors utilize the manufacturer’s patented XtremeSense TMR (Tunnel Magneto-Resistance) technology. This technology enables the sensors to be fully integrated over a proprietary CMOS lithography process – thereby simplifying the manufacturing flow, maximizing integration and lowering overall cost.

XtremeSense TMR products provide low noise and stable performance in extreme operating environments. The sensors also provide higher sensitivity, lower power consumption and a more compact footprint than other magnetic technologies like Hall, AMR and GMR.

Heilind is delivering the complete line of Crocus solutions, including contactless field sensors, integrated current/field sensors, angular sensors and digital latches.