Electronic Products & Technology

Heilind signs deal with Crocus

Move expands disty’s magnetic sensor offering

June 6, 2021  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
Interconnect
Supply Chain
connectors
distribution
magnetic
sensors

Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components worldwide, recently signed a distribution agreement with Crocus, supplier of magnetic sensors for the industrial, consumer electronics and IoT markets. 

Crocus sensors utilize the manufacturer’s patented XtremeSense TMR (Tunnel Magneto-Resistance) technology. This technology enables the sensors to be fully integrated over a proprietary CMOS lithography process – thereby simplifying the manufacturing flow, maximizing integration and lowering overall cost.

XtremeSense TMR products provide low noise and stable performance in extreme operating environments. The sensors also provide higher sensitivity, lower power consumption and a more compact footprint than other magnetic technologies like Hall, AMR and GMR.

Heilind is delivering the complete line of Crocus solutions, including contactless field sensors, integrated current/field sensors, angular sensors and digital latches.

Advertisment

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Heilind expands disty deal with Smiths Interconnect
Future signs disty deals with 2 new vendors
Heilind inks deal with Rosenberger
Heilind and Laird Performance Materials ink global disty deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*



close