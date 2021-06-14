Future tech keynote to headline Eptech on Demand

While software and electronics have advanced at incredible rates, materials and manufacturing technologies have not, according to Ethan Escowitz, chief executive officer of Arris Composites, who will present the keynote address during the Eptech on Demand virtual trade show event this week.

“This limits the design and performance of our electronic devices,” says Escowitz, who founded Arris in 2017. His firm specializes in removing the constraints of the past, unlocking the next era of thin, lightweight, truly portable devices. Thus, the dawn of integrated devices.

High-performance thermoplastic composite components

In his address, Escowitz will highlight the future of hardware design, materials, and manufacturing. Arris Composites has introduced a patent-pending technology that manufactures high-performance thermoplastic composite components with a combination of additive manufacturing technology and high-speed compression molding.

Arris is a Berkeley, California-based technology company enabling the design and manufacture of the highest-performance products at scale. Arris’s Additive Molding is a high-speed composites manufacturing technology combining continuous aligned fibers, electronics, and metallic components within topology-optimized structures. Arris partners with the world’s most innovative companies to help them imagine, design, and manufacture lighter, faster, stronger, more intelligent products.

Advertisment

Face-to-face video calls and chat

This third live instalment of Eptech on Demand will be held June 16th at 1:00 p.m. EDT with a fresh slate of product information. Organized in similar style to the previous virtual event held in May, the half-day experience aims to re-connect visitors with industry peers, while also sharing new technology coming on-stream in Canada.

The virtual event is free to attend and a link to register can be found here.

Owned and operated by EP&T magazine, EPTECH on Demand will utilize PheedLoop as its online show platform. The virtual event portal allows exhibitors to see, in real-time, who is visiting their booth. Interactive features include face-to-face video calls and chat. Users can share their screen on a video call, walking attendees through the website or presentation, conduct a product demo, show video or share documents, according to show manager Scott Atkinson.

The final showing of Eptech on Demand in 2021 will be held on September 15th, highlighted with a keynote address by Tony Chahine, CEO of Toronto-based Myant Inc.

To register:

https://pheedloop.com/EPTECH/site/register/