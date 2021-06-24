Feds reinforce importance of made-in-Canada hardware, semis

The global hardware and semiconductor industries present a key opportunity for Canada’s economic recovery from COVID-19, competitiveness in the digital economy, and future prosperity and growth, according to an official from the federal government.

Mary Ng, Federal Minister of small business and export promotion, highlighted the importance of made-in-Canada semiconductor and hardware-related products, including nano and micro chips, during her on-screen appearance at ventureLAB’s virtual HardTech Conference this week.

At the conference, Minister Ng reiterated the Government of Canada’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the semiconductor industry in Canada, as part of a panel discussion moderated by Manjula Selvarajah, Technology columnist for CBC radio, which included participants Kevin O’Neil, corporate VP and managing director, AMD Canada and Jamie Dinsmore, VP & country manager, Siemens Industry Software.

Growing global hardware sector

Minister Ng also highlighted Canada’s wealth of raw materials and close relationship with the United States that present an incredible advantage for semiconductor manufacturing and collaboration. As well, Minister Ng noted the strengths in research and development available to advance study in this valuable industry across Canada’s universities.

Advertisment

“The growing global hardware sector presents an exciting opportunity for Canadian innovators to step forward with their world-class products and add value to global supply chains,” said Ng, who also sits as Member of Parliament for Markham–Thornhill. “Our government is committed to ensuring growth and competitiveness in this vital sector by supporting Canadian businesses to seize the opportunities before us as we work towards a strong, inclusive, and digital economic recovery from COVID-19.”

Demand for hardware & semiconductors surging

The Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has supported the Hardware Catalyst Initiative, Canada’s first state-of-the-art lab and incubator in the hardware and semiconductor space, to extend its reach to entrepreneurs across Canada with virtual access and greater testing capabilities. This support was provided through investments totalling nearly $10 million since 2019 in ventureLAB, to establish the HCI Lab.

“As technology advances, the demand for hardware and semiconductors continues to surge. Founders in this space are creating the technologies that will power our products of tomorrow, modernize traditional industries, and support a sustainable and resilient Canadian economy,” added Melissa Chee, president & CEO, ventureLAB.

ventureLAB is a leading global founder community for hardware technology and enterprise software companies in Canada. Located at the heart of Ontario’s innovation corridor in York Region, ventureLAB is part of one of the biggest and most diverse tech communities in Canada. ventureLAB’s initiatives focus on raising capital, talent retention, commercializing technology and IP, and customer acquisition.