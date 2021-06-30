Feds pump $5M support into C2MI

Representing the largest microelectronics R&D and commercialization centre in Canada, C2MI in Bromont Quebec will be the recipient of $5-million in financial support from The Government of Canada. The injection of federal funds comes at a time when some businesses and organizations within the surrounding Montérégie region have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This non-refundable contribution will allow C2MI to put in place state-of-the-art equipment to be used to manufacture microsystems, to integrate opto-electronic components and to screen print circuit boards in order to accelerate the development of new products and procedures. In addition to building new capacity, the Centre will be able to upgrade and optimize some of its existing industrial capabilities to maintain cutting-edge technology and train highly qualified personnel.

“Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good‑quality jobs is the key focus of our plan for a strong economic recovery,” says Mélanie Joly, Federal Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED. “That is why we are providing our support to C2MI, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Montérégie region but of the entire Canadian economy as well. We have been here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times and will continue to help them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy.”

This project will lead to the creation of two specialized positions for C2MI as well as several dozen other positions in Quebec and Canadian SMEs that will be able to use this innovative new technology.

Major driver of economic development

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Innovation—a major driver of economic development in Canada—will not only help rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all, but will also foster economic growth for decades to come.

“The Government of Canada is recognizing the important research and development work being done by C2MI in collaboration with its industrial and academic partners,” adds Marie-Josée Turgeon, General Manager of C2MI. “For nearly 10 years now, C2MI has played a key role in supporting activity in all sectors of the Canadian economy through technological collaboration ensuring that companies integrating electronic components that are vital in a digital world can position themselves as leaders in their respective industries.”