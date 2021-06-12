Feds fund biz scale-up, productivity in Manitoba

As Manitoba’s economy evolves and recovers from the impact of COVID-19, many small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region are embracing technology to seize new opportunities, become more productive, and stay competitive. Businesses are working hard to maintain skilled workforces that provide good, local jobs and produce top-quality products, while finding opportunities to grow at home and expand abroad.

The Minister of Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), recently announced $2,426,483 in repayable funding for three projects under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

Permission Click Inc. received $1,565,783 to expand their digital records management and approval processes platform across North America.

TRAINFO Corporation received $460,700 to export their train crossing technologies and services to US markets.

Global Drain Technologies Inc. received $400,000 to integrate advanced production capacity into their commercial drain manufacturing business.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises. Investments like these help make a positive impact on increased productivity, growth, and the ability to compete in the global marketplace. These investments are also expected to increase export sales, business revenue growth, and create 29 new jobs.

“These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada’s commitment to support local efforts for businesses to grow and become more competitive both at home and abroad. The unique products and technologies delivered by these companies are examples of the diversity of the western Canadian economy,” says Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency).