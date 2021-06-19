DesignSpark, SnapEDA partner to speed component sourcing

SnapEDA, a search engine for electronics design, and DesignSpark, an online design community and resource centre for design engineers, have collaborated in an effort to help engineers design faster, regardless of which printed circuit board (pcb) design tool they use.

The new search capability will augment the DesignSpark website with the SnapEDA search engine, allowing engineers to discover and design-in millions of electronic components through free computer-aided design (CAD) models that are compatible with nearly all major pcb design tools.

Complex design content

With more than a billion electronic components in production, part selection and design-in are significant bottlenecks when designing electronics. In addition to the sheer volume of parts to choose from, engineers need to procure sophisticated digital models for each component in their designs. This prerequisite for complex design content is a burden on engineers that ampers innovation.

The new SnapEDA search experience on the DesignSpark website makes it easy for engineers to search and design-in electronic components, allowing engineers to jump straight to design. Engineers can search for a keyword like ‘bluetooth’ or ‘usb type c’ to discover new components, or enter a specific part number. Once they’ve selected a product, they can download the CAD model instantly.

Free, innovative design tools

“Since launching DesignSpark 11 years ago, RS Components has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the engineering community through tools and resources,” said Natasha Baker, founder and CEO of SnapEDA. “This commitment resonates with us here at SnapEDA, where we have similarly been unwaveringly committed to helping engineers design faster with free, innovative design tools and resources we’ve brought to the market.”

Powered by SnapEDA’s patented verification technology, the new integration also includes datasheets and other specifications provided by RS Components, as well as the ability to check prices and purchase components. Supported pcb design formats include DesignSpark PCB, Altium, KiCad, Fusion360, Cadence Allegro, OrCAD, EAGLE, Pulsonix, DipTrace, Proteus, ExpressPCB Plus, CircuitStudio, PADS, PCB123, Target 3001!, and P-CAD.

The new SnapEDA integration on the DesignSpark website can be accessed at https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/snapeda-parts-finder.