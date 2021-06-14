Clean automotive, aerospace hub to open in Hamilton

Plans to create a new hub for developing and commercializing new technologies for next-generation automotive and aerospace sectors has been unveiled for Hamilton Ontario. iHub, located at the McMaster Innovation Park, will bring together industry experts at state-of-the-art facilities to support manufacturers, automotive and aerospace suppliers and SMEs to develop, test and incorporate the latest technologies required for the production of next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles and energy-efficient and intelligent aircrafts.

iHub will then connect participants with large automotive and aerospace manufacturers that require these solutions, expanding opportunities for local suppliers from across southern Ontario to integrate into these global supply chains.

Announcement of the $10-million FedDev Ontario investment was made this week by Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas.

The project is expected to support more than 230 SMEs, spanning the automotive corridor from Windsor to Oshawa, to facilitate the commercialization of 100 new products or services, support up to 170 direct jobs and leverage $16.8 million from industry partners including Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland. iHub will also provide direct industry training of at least 200 high-quality personnel in SMEs looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

Intelligent aircraft technologies

This project will enhance Ontario’s position as a global destination to develop, test and commercialize hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicles and intelligent aircraft technologies while accelerating the path to net zero emissions. iHub will provide access to expertise and resources in electrification in southern Ontario to support the shift to electrification, encouraging investments in expertise to be made domestically. As we work towards recovery from the global pandemic, protecting our environment and continuing to innovate while creating good jobs is essential to creating a brighter, healthier future for all Canadians.

“Today’s investment will boost our economy by supporting almost 170 local jobs and helping Canadian innovators succeed in a thriving industry. iHub will help position Hamilton as a global destination for electric automotive and aerospace technologies, while providing direct industry training for at least 200 highly qualified personnel to ensure that our workforce is at the forefront of these technologies for the years to come,” said Tassi.