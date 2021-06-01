August Electronics welcomes new CEO

August Electronics, a Calgary-based, state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has appointed Paul Crawford to the position of chief executive officer (CEO).

August’s outgoing CEO, Tanya Korenda, will remain a key strategic leader within the organization. She will be stepping over to a newly-formed chief operations officer (COO) position. The company ownership team remains unchanged and includes Tanya Korenda as COO, Jack Francis as president and co-founder and Peter Wilson as co-founder.

From Calgary, Paul Crawford brings more than 30 years of executive leadership, engineering and EMS experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of Northpoint Technical Services. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Calgary and previously trained as a journeyman machinist and welder. An active community member, Crawford has also invented / co-invented seven patents.

“August Electronics is poised to expand as a growing and ambitious organization, creating new opportunities for our team, clients and stakeholders,” says Crawford. “I am looking forward to supporting and leading the team as we venture forward together.”

Says Korenda, “This is an exciting and pivotal time for August Electronics. I believe that Paul has the talent, experience and vision to help drive our company forward. He believes in our values and our people. I look forward to working alongside him as I focus on developing our operational growth and excellence.”

Crawford will be responsible for carrying out August Electronics’ current strategic plan, which includes an ambitious 20% year-over-year sales growth through to 2024. Further, the company will continue to take steps to diversify its client base beyond the oil and gas sector into other end-use industries such as medical technological devices, aerospace and defense instrumentation, wind turbine manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, automotive electronics and industrial electrical equipment.

As part of this initiative, August Electronics has received its APEGA certificate and has certified their quality management system to ISO 13485:2016, an internationally recognized quality certification standard required for the production and sales of medical devices.