Amazon to hire tech workers in Canada

Amazon today announced plans to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees at its Canadian offices in 2021, including its Vancouver and Toronto Tech Hubs. The new hires mark the latest milestone as the company continues to invest to meet customer demand and pursue a long-term mission to be Earth’s Best Employer.

The 1,800 new hires will support teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology. More than 1,500 positions are currently open on amazon.jobs, including several within the software engineering category.

Education and skills training

“Amazon is proud to create good jobs that provide opportunities for employees to develop new skills and grow their careers while innovating on behalf of customers,” said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP and Vancouver site lead.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive wages, as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses. Amazon is also committed to providing employees with access to the education and skills training they need to grow their careers, offering a variety of company-funded training opportunities to help them transition into higher-paying, in-demand careers within the company and beyond.

Amazon ranked #2 on Forbes World’s Best Employers list and was recognized as one of British Columbia’s Top Employers in 2021. Amazon has more than 1.3 million employees worldwide.

New recruiting program

Software development engineers applying to Amazon will benefit from Best Fit, a new way to find the job that best fits a candidate’s interests and skills. Amazon offers candidates choice and reverses the process: instead of having job applicants do their own research about which teams they would like to join, Amazon’s teams pitch future employees the roles that they have open.

Candidates interested in software engineering jobs at Amazon only have to apply once and are automatically considered for positions in this field across many teams within the company. Candidates describe their ideal job, including their tech stack (the set of technologies used to build a web or mobile application) and domains of interest, their preferred location, and the kind of team they are looking for. After passing an online assessment and interviews, they are presented with multiple matches—both in the fields they prefer, and in new areas where they could be successful.

“We are inventing new ways for candidates of all backgrounds to easily access the job that will help them grow,” said Alfonso Palacios, Vice President of Recruiting at Amazon.

Candidates looking for a one-stop resource for software development engineer jobs at AWS can visit https://www.amazon.jobs/en/teams/aws-software-development-engineer.