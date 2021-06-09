Alberta groups collaborate in quantum computing ecosystem

Mphasis, an information technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, Government of Alberta and the University of Calgary (UCalgary) together announced a strategic partnership to:

Spur economic growth and high-quality job creation within the technology sector in Alberta; will create 500 – 1000 technology jobs

‘Sparkle Calgary’ by introducing experiential learning programs with Mphasis proprietary platform

Establish Quantum City Centre of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen the UCalgary innovation ecosystem by creating a hub for companies focused on the commercial development of Quantum technologies.

“A global tech leader, Mphasis will build its Canadian headquarters and 500-1000 jobs over the next 24 months,” says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. “Our re-focused post-secondary strategy and jobs-training programs are growing Alberta’s capacity to provide more highly-qualified workers to fill these and other positions as our economy recovers and our tech sector grows. Mphasis will bring world-leading technology and investment,” says Kenney adds.

The Quantum Computing lab at UCalgary aligns with Mphasis’ expertise and partnerships in Alberta’s Research and Innovation Framework (ARIF), which covers diverse industries such as financial services, logistics, energy, space, clean tech, climate and environment and biotech, amongst many others.

“This is the start of something big. Thanks to the people and technology cultivated at Quantum City, Calgary’s economy will grow and diversify,” says said Ed McCauley, president of UCalgary. Quantum technologies often sound like science fiction today, but they will sound like pay cheques tomorrow. This is how great research universities improve their community and it’s a great day for UCalgary.”

UCalgary, in association with Mphasis, is pursuing the development of an AI-driven personalized learning experience. This capability will be further extended and commercialized for the global education market.