Standex Electronics acquires American Relays

Standex Electronics, a global electronics component manufacturer, has acquired American Relays, Inc., Norwalk CA, manufacturer of reed switch-based relays.

“Standex Electronics is proud to add the American Relays brand to its portfolio of reed relays as it further strengthens its position in the test and measurement market. This acquisition will allow Standex to provide more products and options to customers of both companies,” says Standex president John Meeks.

“This acquisition will also help us in strengthening our position in the North American relay market as we will now be able to provide American Relay customers with a wider array of relay products and deeper application knowledge,” adds Ralf Maier, VP/GM of the sensor and relay product lines.