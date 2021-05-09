SGS acquires Brightsight

Leading global inspection, verification, testing, and certification firm, SGS, has acquired Brightsight, a cybersecurity evaluation laboratory network for chip-based secure payment systems, secure identity solutions and IoT platforms.

Brightsight is an independent network of laboratories located in the Netherlands (its largest laboratory and headquarters is based in Delft), Spain (Barcelona), China (Beijing) and France (Aix-en-Provence). Brightsight’s product range includes bank cards, mobile payment systems, payment terminals, electronic identity solutions (e.g. electronic passports) and secure embedded platforms for the Internet of Things.

As an independent body, Brightsight is accredited by the leading financial institutions (e.g. EMVCo, MasterCard, VISA, AMEX, PCI), government agencies (e.g. NSCIB, CCN) and other key bodies such as GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) and TrustCB to evaluate the resistance of customer products against cyberattacks. In addition, Brightsight is the only laboratory in the world that has been accredited by five different Common Criteria Schemes (ISO 15408).

Founded in 1984, Brightsight achieved EUR 19 million in revenue in 2020, and its 150 highly qualified employees will join SGS’s cybersecurity team.

Advertisment

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Brightsight, which materially accelerates our global strategy to become the global TIC leader in cybersecurity. This significant milestone aligns SGS with the TIC connectivity megatrend and supports our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world,” said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.