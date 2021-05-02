LeddarTech turns on solid-state flash LiDAR sensor

LeddarTech, a Quebec City provider of Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, launched its Leddar Sight, a robust, 2D solid-state LiDAR sensor. This LiDAR is housed in a weatherproof enclosure. It uses flash illumination to deliver continuous, accurate detection and range of objects and obstacles in its entire field of view, without any moving parts. Leddar Sight has been developed to answer the stringent needs of mobility, ITS, and industrial system developers for reliable, durable LiDAR sensing in the most challenging environments.

Based on the Leddar M16 2D flash LiDAR module family’s field-proven reliability, the Leddar Sight leverages a 100% solid-state design for ultimate robustness. Tested for shock and vibration to meet the most demanding commercial and industrial applications requirements, Leddar Sight features a weatherproof casing (IP67/IP69 rated) that resists dust ingress, immersion, and pressurized water streams.

Accelerated commercial deployment

The Leddar Sight 2D flash LiDAR provides precise detection and measurement capabilities for indoor applications such as industrial automation and various outdoor applications such as autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, collision avoidance, precision maneuvering, speed enforcement, and automated tolling. Thanks to its robust enclosure, M12 connector, and various FoV options, the sensor can be rapidly integrated into prototypes and used to collect field data for software development and is available in volume today to customers, system integrators, and resellers for commercial deployments.

The Leddar Sight is an ideal LiDAR solution for shuttles, robotaxis, ADVs, commercial trucks, buses, industrial vehicles, mobile robotics, and intelligent transportation systems.