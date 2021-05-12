LBE sources resin for injection moulding needs

While semiconductors have stolen the headlines with its global supply chain related challenges of late, other critical pieces to the electronic design process have also been tripped up. Leister Blake Enterprises Ltd. (LBE), Port Coquitlam BC, providers of custom electronic packaging solutions to the designer community in Canada, recently helped source plastic resin for a handful of its customer’s injection moulding units – helping to save the day, according to company president Rob Blake.

“One of our major customers was having trouble finding plastic resin for their injection moulder here in Canada. We managed to find 13 metric tonnes of that product,” Blake enthused. “Another customer was facing a shut down for lack of printed circuit boards (pcbs) and we found a supplier that can produce them in 18 days – at least as of now.”

FR4 is the insulating layer of pcbs

LBE supplies ABS, PC, fire retardant, and nylon resins among others at present. In addition, LBE has added FR4 material to its portfolio. FR4 is a type of high-quality pcb, which requires the use of copper and resins, both of which are becoming scarce and expensive due to demand – driven by factory disasters, such as fires.

“We can source some FR4 material if we have the customer’s Gerber files showing us what they need,” Blake states.

Serving many industries

Plastic injection molding is a well-known technology that is used extensively throughout the electronic packaging industry, and LBE produces parts for many customers from different industries, including HVAC, security, industrial controllers, instrumentation and medical devices.

“We cannot help with any semiconductors – the shortages are outrageous and we have no connections for that, sorry,” Blake jokes.