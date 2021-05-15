Industry players launch start-up and incubator support program

Mouser Electronics Inc. is once again sponsoring the 2021 Get Launched program from Microchip Technology and Crowd Supply. Get Launched is a start-up and incubator support program that helps companies achieve rapid time-to-production and time-to-market by utilizing Microchip’s technical expertise to advise throughout the design process. The Get Launched design program has already supported over two dozen campaigns, raising over $629,000 (USD).

The global electronics design program invites designers to submit projects that uniquely feature one or more components from Microchip. The program is a partnership between Mouser, Microchip, and Crowd Supply, and entries will be promoted across all three channels.

Designers can enter the 2021 Get Launched program by submitting their project proposals through the form on the Crowd Supply website. Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis by the organizers, and entrants can complete their Crowd Supply campaign anytime during 2021. All successful entries will receive a support package containing reduced-price parts for the initial production run, technical and marketing review consultations, and a reduced Crowd Supply campaign fee, as well as one of several Microchip development boards, including the following:

Microchip Machine Learning evaluation kits provide a simplified, easy-to-use environment with advanced performance. The EV18H79A SAMD21 Machine Learning Evaluation Kit features a TDK InvenSense 6-axis MEMS motion sensor, while the EV45Y33A SAMD21 Machine Learning Evaluation Kit incorporates a Bosch BMI160 inertial measurement unit (IMU).

The Microchip Curiosity PIC32MZ EF development board is designed to evaluate the high-performance PIC32MZ EF microcontroller, which offers 2 Mbytes of flash, 512 Kbytes of RAM, an integrated FPU, crypto accelerator, and excellent connectivity options. The 32-bit Curiosity development platform incorporates a programmer/debugger, two mikroBUS™ click sockets, and an on-board Wi-Fi-N module, and is fully integrated with Microchip’s MPLAB ® X IDE.

X IDE. The Microchip AVR-IoT WA development board combines a powerful ATmega4808 8-bit AVR microcontroller, a CryptoAuthentication™ secure element, and a fully certified Wi-Fi network controller to offer a simple and effective way to connect embedded applications to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud platform.

The Microchip PIC-IoT WA development board features a PIC24FJ128GA705 16-Bit XLP microcontroller, Wi-Fi module, and CryptoAuthentication secure element IC, and comes preloaded with firmware that enables engineers to quickly connect and send data to the AWS platform using the on-board temperature and light sensors.

To learn more and to enter the 2021 “Get Launched” design program, visit https://www.crowdsupply.com/microchip/get-launched.