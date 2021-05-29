Fortify, Rogers partner to develop 3D printed dielectric material systems for RF devices

Fortify, a Boston-based 3D printing startup, and Rogers Corp., a global leader in engineered materials for advanced connectivity and power electronics, have partnered to enable additive manufacturing of low-loss dielectric materials for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics.

The collaboration allows both firms to leverage their areas of expertise to unlock scalable manufacturing of high-value RF components. Rogers’s market dominance in low-loss, high frequency materials combined with Fortify’s advanced composite processing capabilities enables customers to efficiently design and print precision substrates, Luneberg-like Gradient Refractive Index lenses, and end-use components. Fortify’s Continuous Kinetic Mixing (CKM) powered DLP platform enables high-throughput production of fine-featured parts out of heavily loaded materials that are otherwise difficult to process.

“As our world becomes increasingly connected, so does the need for faster and higher capacity wireless connections,” says Trevor Polidore, new product development group leader at Rogers. “Partnering with Fortify will allow Rogers to deliver a complete solution for the manufacturing of 3D-printed dielectric components, enabling our customers to create the next generation of wireless systems.”