EPTECH on Demand: Round 2 this week

The second live instalment of Eptech on Demand is approaching with a fresh slate of speakers and product information. Organized in similar style to the previous virtual event held in April, the half-day experience aims to re-connect visitors with industry peers, while also sharing new technology coming on-stream in Canada.

The virtual event is free to attend and will take place on Wednesday, May 19th, commencing at 1pm EDT. Click here to register.

Face-to-face video calls and chat

Owned and operated by EP&T magazine, EPTECH on Demand will utilize PheedLoop as its online show platform. The virtual event portal allows exhibitors to see, in real-time, who is visiting their booth. Interactive features include face-to-face video calls and chat. Users can share their screen on a video call, walking attendees through the website or presentation, conduct a product demo, show video or share documents, according to show manager Scott Atkinson.

“We’ve received some good feedback from both attendees and exhibitors during our first iteration of EPTECH on Demand,” says Atkinson. “The responses have been encouraging and proof that members of the electronics industry from across Canada are eager to connect during this time.”

Kevin Bailey – CEO, Design 1st

Unlike the analog version of the shows, Virtual EPTECH will air for three hours, beginning a keynote address. The keynote speaker for May 26th is Kevin Bailey, CEO of Design 1st, an Ottawa-based design house for electronics. Bailey will discuss the importance of integrating manufacturing thinking early into all areas of the product development lifecycle, how to identify risks and potential challenges early, make smarter decisions, and avoid less churn that delays time to market and adds to the development costs.

According to Bailey, 70% of product design teams require major product redesign to one or more components when their product reaches the manufacturer review stage.

“This statistic could be cut down significantly if teams not only had a better understanding of the manufacturing processes, but integrated specialist advisors and direct supplier review on the risky parts early in the product design process,” Bailey says.

Other show dates in 2021 include: June 16th, and September 15th.

