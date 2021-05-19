Enigma Interconnect announces new ownership

Enigma Interconnect, Burnaby BC-based manufacturers of high quality bare printed circuit boards (pcbs), is now under wholly new ownership effective May 1, 2021. Under the leadership of new independent owner operators, Zeljko Grubic, president, and Peter Zhao, chief technology officer, the firm will continue to serve the industrial electronic manufacturing community locally and globally.

The new owners bring more than 30-years of combined operational and process experience to the company, re-named Enigma Interconnect Corp. (formerly Enigma Interconnect 2012 Corp.)

“Our vision for Enigma is to make targeted investment in new equipment, improved process while expanding our team and enriching their training,” Grubic says. “We plan on growing Enigma with a technology roadmap that will exceed customer expectations in quality, on-time delivery and innovation,” adds Zhao.

Enigma’s team has a long time legacy of bringing its customer-centric service and knowledge to the firm’s 250+ active customers. The company has grown significantly from its beginnings in 1973 to more than 40 employees working in 35,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in Burnaby, BC with a sales office in Ottawa.

“We are excited about the vision and direction that Enigma is heading in with our new owners,” says Doris Meadley, business development manager, Enigma. “We remain dedicated to strengthening the company’s solid foundation for continued growth serving the needs of our customers worldwide.”