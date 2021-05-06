Digi-Key to offer Taoglas custom antenna configurator

Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its offerings to include the Taoglas antenna configurator, which provides customers with the ability to create antennas of any material, at any length and with any connectors. This customization offeringing is part of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative, broadening its one-stop-shop selection of electronic components.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Digi-Key on the integration of the Taoglas custom antenna builder. This follows the successful launch of our custom RF cable builder,” said Dermot O’Shea, co-CEO and co-founder of Taoglas. “Time is the ultimate commodity, so we know engineers don’t have the time to waste on a lengthy ordering and design process. The Taoglas custom antenna builder is constantly being updated with our evolving product portfolio, making it as simple as possible to order custom antennas, while also allowing customers to experiment with the various options available.”

The Taoglas custom antenna configurator solution allows Digi-Key customers to get immediate pricing on their custom antennas. This is just one of multiple exclusive IoT solutions Digi-Key offers to help streamline the purchasing process for innovators around the world.

Advertisment

First-to-market solution

“Taoglas is a well-regarded leader in the antenna space, and we’re excited to provide Digi-Key customers with their custom offering,” added Josh Mickolio, supplier business development manager at Digi-Key. “The antenna configurator is a first-to-market solution where engineers not only have the opportunity to view what their antenna will look like in real-time, but also to get a price quote immediately.”

Taoglas is a leading M2M antenna provider, delivering an extensive range of automotive, tracking, utility metering, and remote monitoring antenna solutions. Additionally, Taoglas provides full wireless devices services, including antenna and device RF consultancy, custom antenna design, device noise debugging and testing services, and device certification and approval. Taoglas customers include top tier automotive, tracking, metering, and medical companies worldwide.