CCI takes next step towards smart manufacturing

CCI Canadian Circuits Inc., the Surrey BC-based manufacturer of printed circuit boards (pcbs), has taken a significant step towards smart manufacturing with some recent upgrades to its machinery line-up.

The pcb maker has added MODUL, a Schmoll Maschinen drilling/routing system that features an automated high-precision camera alignment system. With the new machine, the company has gained some advanced capabilities to fabricate a broad range of HDI pcbs. The machinery enhances CCI’s capabilities to deliver a fast turn-around for blind and buried via jobs and control depth drilling.

The added equipment will assist CCI achieve: high-speed drilling; non-conductive surface precision depth control and back drilling; advanced Inner layer registration; and smart Auto loader for 24/7production time

Modern equipment added to existing machine line-up

“This equipment acquisition takes CCI into the next phase of pcb technology. Over the past few years, our team has worked extremely hard to improve our quality, technology, and capabilities. The addition of this modern equipment in our existing machine line-up places us at the top of the ladder when it comes to being a preferred pcb supplier and manufacturer in North America,” says CCI president Praveen Arya. “This investment is a testament to our commitment to continue manufacturing high-quality printed circuit boards for our customers based on their evolving design and manufacturing needs.”

“MODUL supports Industry 4.0, and it is easy to integrate the machine data into the CCI Canadian Circuits ERP system. The data can be fetched and analyzed to increase the efficiency of the existing PCB manufacturing processes and enhance overall capabilities,” adds Tamendra Thapa, operations manager, CCI Canadian Circuits.