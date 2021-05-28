Bittele advances component sourcing strategy

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based one-stop printed circuit board (pcb) firm specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume fabrication and assembly, announced its new strategy to benefit pcb assembly customers in need of sourcing components during a global shortage.

While the COVID19 pandemic has affected many industries over the past year, it has caused particular disruptions within the electronics component supply chain. As the economy comes back to life in 2021, demand is increasing in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, causing shortages and extended lead times for many components. To respond to these supply chain limitations, Bittele has advanced a new component sourcing strategy.

Recommend an alternative part

“While our policy is to purchase only from authorized North American vendors, we can either source parts locally in China or recommend an alternative part if a specified part is not available after a customer approves their pcb assembly order,” says Bittele CEO Ben Yang.

For items with very long lead times, Bittele also recommends placing a ‘Parts only’ order and then proceed with the turnkey pcb assembly once the parts arrive. The current global component shortages are expected to continue well into 2021. Bittele is advising its clients to consider placing their volume and prototype orders as soon as possible to reduce the chance of a delay in production.