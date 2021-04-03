Siyata Mobile acquires ClearRF

Siyata Mobile Inc., a Vancouver-based vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, has closed its previously announced acquisition, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, of all the issued and outstanding shares of ClearRF, LLC, for a total purchase price of US$700,000 with a combination of cash and shares.

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., ClearRF produces M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial M2M applications. ClearRF enables companies to deploy telemetry systems, remotely monitor and control their M2M applications in real-time and its products combine world-class innovation and industry experience and are designed and manufactured in the U.S.

ClearRF also offers patented direct connect cellular amplifiers designed for M2M and internet-of-things (IoT) applications, specifically for fixed and mobile M2M applications to connect directly to any cellular router, modem, embedded module or alarm. ClearRF amplifiers provide a consistent, strong cellular signal in low or intermittent signal-challenged environments.

Next gen PoC devices

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation PoC devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.