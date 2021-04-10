SEMI provides analysis of semiconductor supply chain risks

SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, has filed comments with the U.S. Department of Commerce in response to its request for public comments regarding risks in the semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging supply chain. The comments SEMI submitted provide a summary of the processes, goods and technologies needed for semiconductor production and a host of policy recommendations to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and resiliency of the industry.

“Our comments show that just as countless industries depend on semiconductors, semiconductor fabs depend on a complex, global supply chain providing the essential building blocks for semiconductor device manufacturing, from silicon through final test,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Incentives to strengthen the industry must be available to all links within the semiconductor supply chain to minimize potential bottlenecks upstream of chip fabs that could impede the growth of the industry in the United States.”

SEMI recommendations in the comments include:

Strong federal manufacturing and research and development incentives for the entire semiconductor supply chain

Competitive corporate tax policies

Trade policies that open markets and eliminate barriers to trade

Harmonized and pragmatic environment, health, and safety regulations

Strong workforce development and immigration policies for high-skilled workers

Narrowly tailored and multilateral export control policies