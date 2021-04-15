Sager and PUI Audio Sign disty agreement

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of components and provider of value-add solutions, announced the addition of PUI Audio to its line card. PUI Audio is a global leader in innovative audio solutions.

“Sager Electronics is an excellent fit for PUI Audio’s extensive portfolio of innovative audio products and customized solutions, as both organizations offer a customer-centric approach to doing business,” commented Brian Coleman, vice-president of sales for PUI Audio. “Our partnership with Sager will enable us to develop and support new customers in the medical, industrial, and consumer electronics spaces.”

“PUI Audio is an exciting addition to the Sager line card,” commented Brian Moran, supplier marketing manager for Sager. “Along with their superior audio technology and knowledgeable engineering support, PUI offers a unique product set that differentiates them from their competition. We look forward to being able to serve our customers with PUI Audio’s comprehensive portfolio of high quality audio solutions.”