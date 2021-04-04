Proteus adds SnapEDA CAD model search to enhance design productivity

SnapEDA, creators of a search engine for electronics design, is collaborating with Labcenter Electronics, creators of Proteus Design Suite, allowing SnapEDA to be placed directly within Proteus’ printed circuit board (pcb) design environment.

This partnership between Labcenter Electronics and SnapEDA takes things a step further by allowing engineers to search and import SnapEDA’s CAD models directly within the Proteus Design Suite, without ever having to leave their design environment. The collaboration includes free pcb footprints, schematic symbols, and 3D models for millions of electronic components.

“Proteus is a highly-adopted pcb design tool, that is especially known for its simulation capabilities and ease-of-use. By integrating SnapEDA within Proteus, we’ll be able to make the experience of sourcing CAD models even more frictionless for Proteus users by allowing them to search and place parts without ever having to leave their design environment,” said Natasha Baker, founder & CEO of SnapEDA.

For Proteus, the library integration with SnapEDA is part of their commitment to continuously develop features that reduce the time to market for their customers.

“The integration of SnapEDA tools with Proteus gives our users quick and seamless access to literally millions of library parts,” added Iain Cliffe, executive director at Labcenter Electronics Ltd. “Searching for a library part in Proteus will now show relevant search results from SnapEDA and parts can then be imported straight into Proteus with a mouse click. This will be a real timesaver for our customers.”