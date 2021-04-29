Kyocera, AVX to establish fresh brand

Kyocera Corp. and AVX Corp. will establish a new integrated brand – Kyocera AVX – to be used for the Kyocera group’s electronic components business starting in October, 2021. The move will follow the integration of Kyocera’s Corporate Electronic Components Group and AVX into a new segment, effective now.

The new brand structure will accelerate and strengthen the growth of Kyocera’s electronic components business worldwide. In addition, sales organizations in the U.S. and Europe will unify starting in October 2021 (or later), and sales in Japan, China and other Asian nations will follow beginning in April 2022 (or later). The consolidation aims to enhance the global sales capabilities, and maximize synergy by combining the companies’ resources of manufacture and development for further expansion of its global business.

Expects demand for electronic components to accelerate

AVX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera, is a leading global supplier of a wide range of products, including electronic components, connectors, and sensors. AVX has been working proactively on expanding its product lineup, business domains, and market shares through R&D and M&A. In its key markets, Kyocera expects demand for electronic components to accelerate due to the widespread use of IoT, 5G and Advanced Driver Assistance System, and rapid technological innovation and business opportunities are brought about by the progression of the so-called “the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Amid these changes, integrating the Kyocera and AVX brands and reorganizing global sales forces enables Kyocera to accelerate innovative developments, respond to customer needs, and implement investments for the Kyocera Group to gain market share pursuant to our global business perspectives and strategies. At the same time, the new brand will contribute to enhancing the Kyocera Group’s corporate value in the medium to long term.